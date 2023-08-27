Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.