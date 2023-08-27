Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $271.53

Aion (AION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $271.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00161444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00051110 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022941 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027532 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003759 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

