Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,330,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 992,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AKBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

