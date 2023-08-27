Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

