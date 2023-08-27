Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

