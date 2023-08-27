Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.56.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 133.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

