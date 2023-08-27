American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 38.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 51.3% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.53. 1,174,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,120. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $268.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.87.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.