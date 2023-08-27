Amerigo Resources Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

ARG opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.56 million, a P/E ratio of -146.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.03 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.0786026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

