Analysts Set Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Target Price at $385.00

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:DRKTF opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Darktrace has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

