Analysts Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Target Price at $151.80

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.80.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Herc has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.20.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,490,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Herc by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

