Analysts Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Price Target at $404.41

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $404.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.0 %

Linde stock opened at $381.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

