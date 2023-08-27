Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) and Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Table Trac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00 Table Trac 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.39%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Table Trac.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

30.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Table Trac shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Table Trac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Table Trac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.61% 24.69% 4.84% Table Trac N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Table Trac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.64 $64.39 million $3.65 9.46 Table Trac N/A N/A N/A $0.09 58.61

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Table Trac. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Table Trac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Table Trac on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks. It also provides system sales services comprising installation, custom casino system configuration, and training; and technical support services to casinos. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

