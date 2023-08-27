Analyzing NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -654.97% -43.96% -33.64% Chart Industries -0.28% 8.21% 2.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NuScale Power and Chart Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chart Industries 0 3 8 0 2.73

Earnings & Valuation

NuScale Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 107.98%. Chart Industries has a consensus price target of $200.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.99%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Chart Industries.

This table compares NuScale Power and Chart Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $17.91 million 74.87 -$57.07 million ($0.66) -8.86 Chart Industries $1.61 billion 4.40 $24.00 million ($0.46) -360.88

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NuScale Power. Chart Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuScale Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NuScale Power has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of NuScale Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chart Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chart Industries beats NuScale Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers natural gas processing solutions; process technology, liquefaction capabilities, and critical equipment for the LNG, include small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the HVAC, power, and refining applications. In addition, it provides highly engineered equipment that is used in specialty end-market applications for hydrogen, LNG, biofuels, CO2 Capture, food and beverage, aerospace, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment; and cryogenic components, include vacuum insulated pipes, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. Further, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

