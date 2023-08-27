Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
