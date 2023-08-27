Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,324,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,430,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

