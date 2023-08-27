Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,857 shares of company stock worth $10,910,068. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $350.06 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.57 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

