Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,476,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

