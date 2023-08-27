Angeles Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 9.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $789,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 56.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.62.

NFLX opened at $416.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.08 and a 200-day moving average of $374.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

