APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of APA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.07.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in APA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in APA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in APA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in APA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

