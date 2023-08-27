Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.39 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

