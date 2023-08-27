Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on APDN
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied DNA Sciences
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.