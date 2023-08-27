Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of ABR opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.