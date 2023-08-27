Ardor Price Hits $0.0641 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $63.99 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

