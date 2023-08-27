Arnhold LLC Acquires 17,271 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Lear comprises about 1.9% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,132 shares of company stock worth $6,321,732. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $140.53. 336,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,140. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.49. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

