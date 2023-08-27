Arnhold LLC Grows Stock Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Arnhold LLC raised its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYD remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

