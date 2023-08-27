Arnhold LLC Has $11.76 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 1.3% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Whirlpool worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $134.00. 540,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.02.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

