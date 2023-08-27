Arnhold LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MHK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 342,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,592. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

