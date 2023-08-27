Arnhold LLC Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Arnhold LLC increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

