Arnhold LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arnhold LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for about 1.7% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 720,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,374. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

