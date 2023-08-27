Arnhold LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Arnhold LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 2.3% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Golub Capital BDC worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. 386,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,413. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 152.58%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

