ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $730.18.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $651.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $697.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.34. ASML has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2,536.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

