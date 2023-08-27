Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the July 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Astronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $307,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 139,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

