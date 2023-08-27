AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.98 on Thursday. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.64.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
