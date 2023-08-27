AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.98 on Thursday. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.64.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

