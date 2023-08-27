Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares trading hands.

Atlas Mara Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £109,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07.

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

