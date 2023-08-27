Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares trading hands.
Atlas Mara Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £109,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07.
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Mara
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Mara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Mara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.