Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.50.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.