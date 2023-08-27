Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the July 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,011,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATAT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 616,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

