AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,107,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,200,036. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

