AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

T stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

