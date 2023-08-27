Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the July 31st total of 322,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Auddia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Auddia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 145,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,215. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.73. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Auddia ( NASDAQ:AUUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

