Audius Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Audius has a total market cap of $164.61 million and $3.07 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

