Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Trimmed by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 4.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $47,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

