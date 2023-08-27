Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $100.50 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $10.17 or 0.00039040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00027526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,820,363 coins and its circulating supply is 353,444,183 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

