Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the July 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AVLNF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. 67,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,544. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

