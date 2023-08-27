Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the July 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
AVLNF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. 67,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,544. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
