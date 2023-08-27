Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Increased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned about 0.51% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. 809,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,797. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

