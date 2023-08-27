B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RMR

The RMR Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

RMR stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $777.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 110.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.