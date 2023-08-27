BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BAB Stock Up 4.1 %

BABB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 13.11%.

BAB Announces Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.68%.

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.