Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCKIF. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.81) to GBX 555 ($7.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.61) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,416. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

