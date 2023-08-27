Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.63.

BIDU opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.84. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after purchasing an additional 337,153 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,314,000 after acquiring an additional 251,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

