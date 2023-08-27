Balentine LLC Buys 871 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.