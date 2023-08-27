Balentine LLC Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.66 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

