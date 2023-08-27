Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $140.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

